Hanover custos: Jamaica lacking leaders who champion people’s cause

CUSTOS OF Hanover Dr David Stair has described the present Jamaican society as lacking in quality leaders, unlike those of Jamaica’s past who were willing to make personal sacrifices for the benefit of the masses.

“I have thought long and hard, and I have great difficulty in identifying anyone at present who I can clearly identify as a champion of the people, someone who is willing to expose the ills of the society in which we live, and to demand from the authorities the changes that are necessary to make our beloved country a better and more equitable place for all of us to live and achieve our true potential,” he stated.

FUTURE LEADERS OF THE COUNTRY

Stair, who was addressing a floral tribute ceremony to commemorate the 138th anniversary of the birth of Jamaica’s first prime minister, national hero and founder of the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union, Sir Alexander Bustamante, in Blenheim, Hanover, appealed to the youth of the country not to be complacent and silent on issues, as they will be the future leaders of the country.

“I want everyone here today, especially the young folks who, whether they like it or not, are destined to become the future leaders of this country, to recognise that you have a significant role to play in making this country a better place for all of us to live,” Stair said.

Using the life and work of Sir Alexander as an example, Stair argued that he is sure that Sir Alexander could have afforded to live a secluded and quite live, but his conscience would not allow him to do so when he saw the plight of the less fortunate in the country. He added that he is also sure that Sir Alexander would be heartbroken to see that the people he fought and offered to die for have become silent.

“His legacy of activism seems to have died with him. Today Jamaicans seem to suffer in silence, in the confines of their homes, while pretending that everything is OK in the public sphere,” Stair opined.

He encouraged those of the younger generation to enlighten themselves with the knowledge of Jamaica’s history, remember the sacrifices made by their ancestors, and be prepared to build on the foundations laid by them.