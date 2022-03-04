Man in custody over death of stepfather following attack on his mother

A man is in custody for the stabbing death of his stepfather during a domestic dispute in the farming community of Nonsuch in Portland on Thursday.

Police sources have confirmed that the now-deceased Antonio Hutchinson was involved in a dispute with his common-law partner when her son intervened.

It is reported that about 11:55 p.m. Hutchinson, who reportedly came home drunk, attacked the woman with a knife in her sleep.

She was reportedly stabbed in her stomach.

It is alleged that the injured woman ran from the house screaming, which reportedly alerted her son who lives next door.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It is reported that the woman's son and Hutchinson became embroiled in a fight.

According to eyewitnesses, the two were involved in a knife fight, which reportedly resulted in Hutchinson being stabbed multiple times.

Residents said that Hutchinson, who was bleeding profusely, was rushed to the Port Antonio Hospital by his stepson.

Hutchinson was pronounced dead.

The stepson was arrested while at the hospital.

The injured woman has since been transferred to the Kingston Public Hospital in a critical state.

This is the second murder to have occurred in Portland in less than 24 hours following the chopping death of a man at Shrewsbury Thursday morning.

Three persons have been murdered in the Portland police division since the start of the year.

- Gareth Davis Snr.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.