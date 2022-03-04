May 19 return date for Pathways murder accused

Andre Ruddock, who is accused of cutting the throat of a woman during an alleged church ritual in St James, has been further remanded until May 19.

The new mention date was scheduled in the Home Circuit Court this morning after the court was told that the post-mortem report is still outstanding.

Venice Brown, one of the lawyers representing the defendant, also informed Justice Simone Wolfe Reece that she is yet to take instructions from her client in relation to the psychiatric evaluation report, which had stated that Ruddock is fit to plea.

As a result, a new date was scheduled for the report to be made available as well as for Ruddock to have discussions with his lawyers so that the matter can be placed on the plea and case management hearing list.

Ruddock appeared in court today remotely.

Ruddock is charged with the murder of 39-year-old Tanika Gardner during the October 17 alleged sacrificial ritual at Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in St James.

Kevin Smith, the now-deceased leader of Pathways International, died in a three-vehicle collision on October 25 along with Constable Orlando Irons.

On the fateful night, Ruddock was reportedly called the 'Archangel Gabriel', and, along with another man, handed knives and commanded to cut Gardner's throat.

It is alleged that only Ruddock carried out Smith's order as the other man declined.

Gardner was laid to rest on January 19.

Attorney-at-law Anthony Williams is also representing the defendant.

