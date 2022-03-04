Mayberry assists St George’s College with CXC prep

Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL) has donated $1 million to St George's College to assist the school with it's boot camp initiative that is geared towards preparing fifth-form students for regional exams. The programme, which has been ongoing for the last five years, is hosted three times a year and covers around 20 subject areas.

Board Chairman of St George's College Father Rohan Tulloch said students benefit greatly from participating in the training sessions.

“We have experienced teachers from the various subject areas come in and work with our students regarding how to prepare for the exams, how to write the exams, and how to answer examination questions,” he said. “We try to expose our students to best practices as it relates to exam preparation.”

Principal of St George's College Margaret Campbell said she is proud of the success of the programme.

“The boot camp has helped us improve the performance of the students. It has also increased our CXC passes. Over the last several years, our passes have been steady at about 91 per cent overall, but certainly 95 per cent and more for most subject areas. This is due, in part, to the boot camps and the intense training that students get during that time,” she said.

EMPOWERING STUDENTS

Mayberry hopes the donation will bolster the efforts of the programme in empowering students. MIL Executive Vice-Chairman Mark Berry said the company is pleased to be a part of the initiative.

“Mayberry is always happy to provide support to our teachers and students, especially those who are facing academic challenges due to the pandemic. Programmes like these will be crucial to assisting students who need that extra help in preparing for their exams, ” he said.

The boot camp runs from Friday morning to Sunday afternoon and is offered by St George's College through it's Academic Enrichment Programme.