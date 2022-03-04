Ten more COVID-19 fatalities, 34 new cases

Ten more COVID-19 fatalities have been recorded in Jamaica, pushing the tally to 2,825.

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between March 2021 and February 2022.

And one more fatality has been recorded as a coincidental death, moving the tally to 225.

Meanwhile, there were 34 new cases with ages ranging from 39 days to 88 years, pushing the total to 128,142.

Of the new cases, 17 are women and 17 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Catherine - 8

* St James - 7

* Manchester - 5

* Clarendon - 3

* Kingston and St Andrew - 3

* St Thomas - 2

* St Ann - 2

* Hanover - 1

* St Mary - 1

* St Elizabeth - 1

* Westmoreland - 1

* Trelawny - 0

* Portland - 0

A total of 1,827 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 5.0%.

In the meantime, there were 286 more recoveries, increasing the total to 78,146.

Some 97 persons are in hospital with 25 being moderately ill, seven severely ill and seven critically ill.

And 4,517 persons are in quarantine at home.

