Westmoreland would-be robber disarmed

A would-be robber in Westmoreland was disarmed and the weapon handed over to the police.

The gun is a Mossberg shotgun, which had four 12-gauge cartridges.

The police report that about 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, an unknown assailant attempted to rob a resident on the Culloden main road in the parish.

The resident, however, disarmed him and summoned the police.

On their arrival, the firearm and the ammunition were handed over to them.

