Woman named as person of interest after 21 guns seized

Detectives from the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Branch (CTOC) have listed a woman as a person of interest in relation to Friday's seizure of 21 firearms at a warehouse in Kingston.

The police want Jadian Alecia Edwards of 3 East, Greater Portmore, St Catherine to turn in herself before noon on Saturday, March 5.

Detectives believe she may be of assistance to the investigation.

Anyone knowing her whereabouts is being asked to contact the CTOC at 876-967-1389, Crime Stop at 311, NIB at 811.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com