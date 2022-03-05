24 new COVID-19 cases, no death recorded

Jamaica on Friday recorded 24 new cases of COVID-19, with ages ranging from five to 85 years, pushing the total to 128,166.

Of the new infections, 14 are men and 10 are women.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St James - 11

* Kingston and St Andrew - 5

* Clarendon - 2

* St Catherine - 2

* Westmoreland - 1

* St Ann - 1

* Hanover - 1

* Portland - 1

* St Elizabeth - 0

* St Mary - 0

* St Thomas - 0

* Manchester - 0

* Trelawny - 0

A total of 2,070 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 4.4%.

Meanwhile, no additional death was recorded, keeping the tally at 2,825.

In the meantime, there were 333 more recoveries, increasing the total to 78,479.

Some 95 persons are in hospital with 22 being moderately ill, five severely ill and six critically ill.

And 4,517 persons are at home in quarantine.

