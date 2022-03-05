Customs steps up fight against illegal guns

In response to a slew of recent gun seizures, head of the Jamaica Customs Agency, Velma Ricketts Walker, says the entity has stepped up its efforts to cauterise illegal guns entering Jamaica.

Her statement came on the heels of a major gun, ammunition, and drug seizure on Friday.

A total of 18 pistols, three high-powered rifles, marijuana and methenamine were discovered concealed in barrels at a warehouse in Kingston during a customs inspection.

This is the second major seizure by the agency since the beginning of March.

In a statement today, Ricketts Walker said that customs has "declared war on illegal guns and the perpetrators involved in this criminal activity."

She believes that improvements to internal operations at the agency have increased its capacity to successfully fight the illegal importation of contraband.

"The JCA has made significant investments in improving its enforcement and technological capabilities in protecting our borders and will be further improving these capabilities in the near future."

According to her, the high level of vigilance of customs officers has forced criminals to use new strategies.

"With the new thrust by the Prime Minister to ‘get every illegal and unregulated gun,’ the agency has increased its partnership with the Jamaica Constabulary Force and will continue our vigilance," Ricketts Walker said.

