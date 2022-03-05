JHTA hails late Clyde Taylor as stalwart

The Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) is expressing sadness at the death of former St Ann villa manager Clyde Taylor.

Taylor's body was discovered in the trunk of his 2013 Nissan Note motor car in Top Hill, near Runaway Bay, St Ann, on Thursday.

The body had several chop wounds to the upper body, including the head.

Taylor, 65, was reported missing on Sunday.

JHTA describes Taylor as a stalwart who contributed to the development of Jamaica's tourism industry.

The association is mourning the loss and is extending condolences to Taylor's family.

