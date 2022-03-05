Market coming for Portmore

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, has indicated that a modern market will be constructed for the municipality of Portmore.

McKenzie said that two locations are being considered to situate the facility.

He was responding to questions during Thursday's meeting of the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives.

He said that the decision to establish a market in Portmore was made before the recent focus on the municipality becoming a parish.

McKenzie said that more details about the undertaking will be provided during his presentation in the Sectoral Debate.

The Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives is deliberating the 2022/23 Estimates of Expenditure.

- JIS News

