Patrice Gray – A strong pillar in Thornton

Patrice Gray has sought to use her resources in the best way to assist the people in her community. The 34-year-old from Thornton, in St Elizabeth, wants to see her community flourish and has been using her place of business to facilitate the growth and development of youth in the area.

Gray, who moved to the community some 30 years ago, grew up observing her grandmother and mother assisting others. “I saw them giving back in whatever way that they could. I give back in terms of my time and helping with various community projects,” she said.

At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, many students faced challenges accessing Internet service since classes were moved online. Gray equipped an adjoining section of her business place with Wi-Fi and gave students access on weekdays and Sundays.

The space has been furnished with benches and tables similar to that of an actual classroom, and a sanitisation unit has been set up. “Many of the students do not have access to Wi-Fi at home. I allow the students to use it and have their classes going, and I want to help the children in my community,” Gray said.

FUTURE GENERATION

As an executive member of her community youth club, Gray is always trying to find ways to reach out and build her community and help the future generation. “The Thornton Community Club does various activities and outreach programmes to help the community. The objective of the community club is to uplift the living standards of persons living in the community. I also do projects on my own, and I have plans to start my own charity,” she said.

The community club has also undertaken various initiatives, including delivering care packages to the most vulnerable in the community and the renovation of the community centre for its future use as a skills training and homework centre.

Now a health and fitness enthusiast, Gray and her partner recently hosted a competition in February to encourage people in the community to exercise. “I started exercising at the start of the pandemic as a way to relieve stress and boredom. I have encouraged people to start exercising as it helps with health issues. Another executive member started having fitness classes at the community court, and it was a way to encourage more people to join the classes and to lose the weight,” Gray said.

Gray is encouraging people to give back in whatever way possible. She is a recent recipient of the Sagicor Community Hero Awards. “It feels good to be recognised but giving back was never about being recognised; it was more of seeing a need that I could fulfil. It is a wonderful feeling to help someone, and by uplifting your community, you will eventually uplift the country,” she said.

