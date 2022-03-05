Taxi operator gunned down in St Catherine

The police in St Catherine are probing the murder of a taxi operator who was shot and killed along Walks Road in Spanish Town on Friday night.

No motive has been established for the killing of 29-year-old Orlando Patterson, who lived in Gregory Park in Portmore in the parish.

The police report that explosions were heard in the vicinity of the Angels round-about about 9:20 pm and an alarm was raised.

The police say Patterson was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body.

His murder has moved homicides in the St Catherine North division to 26.

- Rasbert Turner

