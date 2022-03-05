UWI donates to Garland Hall Children’s Home

WESTERN BUREAU:

Students from The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona Western Jamaica Campus (WJC), in collaboration with Caribbean Producers Jamaica (CPJ), donated much-needed grocery items to the Garland Hall Memorial Children’s Home in Anchovy, St James.

According to Koretta McNab, vice-president, properties and special initiative at The UWI Mona WJC Guild, stemming from the negative impact of the coronavirus on the country’s economy, students came up with the idea to pool their resources towards helping children in a childcare facility who are deemed as less fortunate.

“We just wanted to give back to Garland Hall Memorial Children’s Home because of what has been happening in the economy,” McNab said following the presentation of an assortment of items recently.

“When you give back, there is a feeling of accomplishment, knowing you have done something in helping someone along the way,” she told The Gleaner.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The donated items included a variety of basic food supplies and toiletries, which McNab noted, was made possible through a partnership forged with CPJ and comes as part of the need to make life easier for the children and their caregivers.

The UWI WJC Guild is the governing body of students that attends to student matters and affairs. And for approximately seven years, the guild of students has been paying it forward for many children in State care across western Jamaica by way of donating cash and other grocery items through their outreach programmes.

HAPPY TO BE APART OF GESTURE

McNab noted that while this donation is a drop in the bucket, the committee of the guild of students is happy to be partaking in this gesture and looks forward to a lasting relationship with the administrators of the home.

“For this year, Garland Hall Memorial Children’s Home was selected and we contacted CPJ and their employee benefits officer Shanique Sands, who was delighted to hear about this initiative and immediately jumped on board and donated the necessities and toiletries,” McNab explained.

Human resource clerk at CPJ, Shanice Facey, expressed delight in partnering with The UWI Guild in making this outreach project possible.

“We want to continue to contribute to this cause. It is such an honour to be here with these children and it really touches my spirit. We are willing to assist further,” said Facey.

In welcoming the timely donation, Lorna Gordon, matron for the Jamaica Baptist Church, which owns and operates Garland Hall Memorial Home, said: “The UWI students were determined to give to us, and they fought to make it happen.

“Our children will be better off, with this donation and for that, as their caregivers we are overwhelmed,” Gordon told The UWI Mona, WJC Guild.

Gordon noted that The UWI and CPJ are now official friends and partners and that their donation will go a far way in ensuring that the children are properly cared for, as the COVID-19 pandemic has made things a little harder for many other donors.

However, she is wary of those who are refusing to give to causes such as this, by using the pandemic as an excuse. “We are very happy because COVID has provided for many an excuse for not sharing, but these students made a bridge, they have found a way to cross over it.”

PRIVATELY-RUN HOME

Garland Hall Children’s Home is an orphanage/children’s home that is privately run by the Women’s Federation of the Jamaica Baptist (WFJB) Church. It is named after Elisabeth Garland Hall, a Baptist missionary and the founder of the WFJB.

Today, Garland Hall Children’s Home provides a safe place for up to 30 children, most of them between nine and 13 years old.

Most of the children at the facility are brought in by the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) mainly for three reasons: abuse, neglect, or the death of their parents.

Gordon said most of the children will stay for a couple of years, some their entire childhood. “If there are biological parents present, the CPFSA and a court might decide that the children can spend some time with them, especially during school breaks.”

Continuing, she said: “Whenever the parents’ living circumstances improve, the children might be able to go back to their parents after some close inspection and supervision by the agency.”

“They are everywhere,” Gordon said proudly, when quizzed as to the involvement of past children of the home. “They work in the media, in our hospitals, in the classroom as teachers, and every now and then, they come home and share with the children,” she said.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com