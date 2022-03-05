UWI Mona to plant 2,300 trees

The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona campus, wants to plant 2,300 trees as part of the National Tree Planting Initiative.

Pro vice chancellor and principal of The UWI Mona campus, Professor Dale Webber, made the announcement at a handover of seedlings and tree-planting ceremony on February 24 on the lawns of the UWI Chapel.

Webber said Hurricane Gilbert felled 40 per cent of trees on the 654-acre campus when the monster storm struck Jamaica in 1988. They were never replaced.

“The impact of what we are starting today will be great. For us, this exercise is important because the Mona campus is built on environmental management, not just because I’m principal, but it has always been a part of our trademark,” said Webber.

“The UWI Mona did not need much encouragement to plant trees, as we know the value. Further, the partnership aligns with The University of the West Indies’ global recognition for research and activism on climate change and climate resilience and its leadership of the Global University Consortium on the UN Sustainable Development Goal 13: Climate Action.”

Spearheaded by the Forestry Department, the initiative, which was announced in 2019, is aimed at planting three million timber and ornamental trees over three years across the island.

Following extensive discussions and a series of site visits to the Mona campus, the Forestry Department and Estate Management Department identified the 231 sites on the Mona campus for trees to be planted and officially handed over the seedlings to The UWI Mona for planting.

Present to mark the important occasion was Ainsley A. Henry, chief executive officer and conservator of forests, who also planted a seedling. Delivering his remarks at the tree-planting ceremony, Henry said: “The idea is that we plant a tree for every Jamaican. The UWI Mona was one of the first entities I approached to partner with us and, immediately, Prof Webber, being a longstanding friend of the environment, agreed. And so the preparations began. My Forestry Department team, in partnership with the university, assessed potential sites, selected species and did all the necessary groundwork to make this tree planting successful.”

Henry highlighted the fact that the tree planting at The UWI is taking place on the first anniversary of the launch of the My Tree Legacy promotion. The promotion, he explained, targets past students at every educational institution across Jamaica. It challenges them to get involved in planting trees. In so doing, these students can give back to their schools while contributing to environmental conservation and, of course, push us ever closer to the goal of the National Tree Planting Initiative.

He added that the tree planting at The UWI is particularly significant to him, as it sees the fulfilment of his personal efforts to visit and plant a tree at all his alma maters: Ewarton Primary, St Jago High, and now at the Mona campus.

TREE PLANTING INITIATIVE AND CO2 REDUCTION

While welcoming attendees to the ceremony, director of The UWI Mona’s Estates Management Department (EMD), Dr Devon Smith, commented that “This initiative is part of the campus’ plan to participate in the national policy on CO2 reduction. The Estate Management Department fully supports and will ensure that these seedlings move to growth and maturity so that the future will benefit.

“The team in the EMD is very excited about the execution of the project as we recognise the importance of the project, given its alignment with The UWI’s leadership of the Global University Consortium on the UN Sustainable Development Goal 13: Climate Action,” he said.

The National Tree Planting Initiative experienced a major setback, brought on by the global pandemic. However, in October 2021, Pearnel Charles Jr, then minister of housing, urban renewal, environment and climate change, indicated the Government’s commitment to moving ahead with the initiative, emphasising the importance of the project to the provision of food, shelter and oxygen.