Man fatally shot in police confrontation in St James

A man was fatally shot on Saturday during a confrontation with members of the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force in Montego Bay, St James.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Dwane Haughton of Catherine Drive in Mount Salem in the parish.

The police say a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol containing a magazine with fourteen 9mm rounds was seized.

The incident happened about 5:30 p.m. at the Shoes Arcade on Harbour Street.

The police say the matter has been reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations and the Inspectorate of Professional Standards Oversight Bureau.

