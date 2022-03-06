PressReader hit by cyber attack, distribution of e-publications affected

PressReader, a global distributor of digital newspapers and magazines, has been hit by what it's describing as a “cyber security incident.”

The incident, which was uncovered last week, has affected dozens of publications around the world including The Gleaner.

“This situation comes as companies across North America have seen an increase in security incidents over the past few weeks,” said PressReader.

“At this stage, we do not see any evidence that customer data has been compromised,” PressReader's statement continued, “and we are continuing to restore content so that we can release current issues of your favourite publications.”

In an update on its website, the company said that its teams have been working relentlessly on restoring operations and it is now able to process and release current newspapers and magazines.

However, the company continues to scale these systems back to their full capacity.

“To get your favourite publications available as fast as possible, we are prioritising titles from Europe, Africa and the Middle East, and we'll then process publications from the Americas and, finally, Asia. All this is to ensure timely delivery of the latest issues in each publication's time zone, which is our highest priority now more than ever.”

PressReader said it will continue to share updates as they become available.

