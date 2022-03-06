Ransford McLeod – A proud Latter-Day Saint

MANDEVILLE, Manchester:

Following an encounter his cousin had with a missionary from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (LDS) while in the market, Ransford McLeod gained knowledge of the denomination’s religious founder, Joseph Smith, and was eager to learn more about him.

It was that pamphlet his cousin brought home that sparked enough interest for him to invite missionaries from the church to his home to learn more about the religion and Smith.

During the lessons, he realised that that was what he was searching for. He later joined the church and has not looked back since.

Founded in 1830, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, which is now an international movement with more than 16 million members across the world, is regarded as one with a unique understanding of the Godhead. It places emphasis on family life, belief in ongoing revelation, desire for order, respect for authority, and missionary work.

Many persons would have come to call the members of the church, Mormons – a name inspired by the Book of Mormon – which was published by Smith. However, the use of the term is now discouraged by the church.

McLeod was instrumental in helping to build the membership of the first church established in Jamaica in the central parish of Manchester, and, for 38 years, he never wavered in his commitment, which has earned him the title of pioneer.

“The first member to be baptised in the church was a co-worker of a member from overseas who was working in Jamaica at the time. McLeod admired how different this co-worker was and took a liking to him. They eventually became good friends and the member from overseas introduced our first member to the gospel.”

BEAUTIFUL GOSPEL

He continued, “It was a delight for him, and so he got baptised and started telling everyone he knows about this beautiful gospel. Eventually, other people started to join the church and the first branch was established in Mandeville. We attended church at the member’s house.”

However, in the initial years, around 1982-1994, McLeod said they were faced with heavy persecution from other churches.

“They even petitioned the Government at the time to not have the church established in Jamaica. It was in the newspaper, on the radio, and on the television. The missionaries who eventually came on the island found it difficult because banks would not change the cheques they would get from the church as a monthly stipend.”

He said the members of the church were viewed as bad and had several misconceptions circulated about them.

There was eventually a turn of events when bad publicity worked in the church’s favour and several persons sought to find out more about the LDS, later joining the church and being part of its significant growth.

“Since being a latter-day saint, the most rewarding thing for me is learning about the true plan of salvation. That this plan by our Heavenly Father allows for me to be sealed to my family for time and all eternity. It is a blessing to know that I will have the opportunity, if I do my part, to be with my family even after death. The most difficult thing, I would say, is getting people outside of the faith to truly understand the gospel.”

In his 38 years of membership in the church, McLeod has served as branch president, Sunday school teacher, seminary and institute teacher at the educational arm of the church, second counsellor in the mission presidency, a district president, among other roles.

As the church continues to grow, McLeod wishes to dispel some notions that exist about the church and encourage persons to truly learn about its beliefs and practices.

“One thing that is not true is that we worship Joseph Smith. We believe in God the Eternal Father, in His son Jesus Christ, and the Holy Ghost. We worship God and revere Joseph Smith, as he is the true prophet of the restoration. It is also not true to say that we are not Christians. The name of the church is The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Jesus Christ is our foundation, His name is at the very centre of our church.”