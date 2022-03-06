Shift schools get more time to prepare for resumption of face-to-face classes

Schools with established shift systems have an additional two weeks to streamline their operations to facilitate the full resumption of face-to-face classes.

This was disclosed by acting chief education officer in the Ministry of Education and Youth, Dr Kasan Troupe.

She said the timeline will enable the schools to “work through their challenges [and] communicate with [parents], so [they] can know fully, when they will be going back to their normal operations.”

She was speaking during the Ministry's virtual town hall meeting on the full resumption of face-to-face classes on Friday.

Troupe explained that schools on the shift system will have to facilitate a “number of changes, given their situation”, noting that “they are beyond their capacities [and] there is a classroom shortage issue [among other things].”

“So they need a little bit more time to work through [that, and] we're asking [parents] to just be patient with them,” she further noted.

Troupe emphasised that the Ministry “really [wants] to have all our students back in the whole-day [school] environment, especially in light of the learning losses that we have suffered over the period [of the COVID-19 pandemic].”

Face-to-face classes are slated to fully resume on Monday, March 7.

- JIS News

