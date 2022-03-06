Two more COVID-19 deaths, 13 new infections

Two more COVID-19 fatalities have been recorded in Jamaica, moving the tally to 2,827.

The deceased are a 91-year-old woman from Westmoreland and a 75-year-old female from St Catherine.

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between February and March.

And four more deaths are under investigation, pushing the total to 415.

Meanwhile, there were 13 new cases with ages ranging from seven months to 72 years, pushing the total to 128,179.

Of the new cases, seven are women and six are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Catherine - 4

* Clarendon - 3

* Kingston and St Andrew - 3

* St James - 1

* Hanover - 1

* St Mary - 1

* Manchester - 0

* St Elizabeth - 0

* Westmoreland - 0

* Trelawny - 0

* St Ann - 0

* Portland - 0

* St Thomas - 0

A total of 424 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 3.1%.

In the meantime, there were 185 more recoveries, increasing the total to 78,664.

Some 89 persons are in hospital with 22 being moderately ill, five severely ill and four critically ill.

And 4,517 persons are in quarantine at home.

