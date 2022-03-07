Fulton gunning for return of Denbigh Agri Show

The Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) is awaiting word from the Cabinet on its request to host the Montepelier (St James) and St Mary agricultural shows on Easter Monday, with an eye also on staging its annual Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show for the first time in three years.

The 2020 Clarendon show would have been the 68th staging of the marquee annual event, which usually coincides with Independence weekend when thousands of Jamaicans flock the island to reconnect with their culture and heritage.

The JAS has been especially hard-hit by the cancellation of each staging since then, and President Lenworth Fulton estimates that the cumulative financial fallout from that Denbigh alone would run up to $2 billion.

The lost opportunities include the showcasing of innovative farming equipment, as well as technology transfer, sale of plants and animals, investments by telecommunications companies and financial institutions.

Local and overseas companies use the opportunity to showcase new products, including new drugs for treating animal and plant diseases. With its accounts now deep in the red, the JAS is looking to kick-start its calendar of events and restore some semblance of feasibility to its operations.

“We wrote to both the Ministry of Agriculture and Health seeking permission to kick off with the Montpelier and the St Mary shows and, by extension, to start to prepare for Denbigh. So we are doing light preparation, but we can’t go full force until we get a response from the permanent secretary (Dermon Spence); and he responded in a letter to say the matter has been referred to the Cabinet,” Fulton told The Gleaner.

“I have every intention of having the shows, if permission is given in time to allow us to get funding and sponsorship support, etc.”

Fulton also stressed that if it gets permission to host the shows, the JAS would have to ensure that there is strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. He gave the assurance that the required support staff could be found within its membership.

The impact of climate change on agriculture, the environment, and rural development would occupy centre stage at any future staging of these shows. Greater focus on food security and nutrition would also be expected to feature strongly amid the challenges highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the years, the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show has enjoyed success as the Caribbean’s premier agricultural event, epitomising wholesome family entertainment and attracting well over 80,000 patrons each year.

Much-anticipated highlights include the National Farm Queen, National Champion Farmer, National Greenhouse Farmer, National Champion Young Farmer, and National Champion Woman Farmer competitions.

The minister of agriculture and fisheries usually takes centre stage on the first day, the governor general on the second, and the prime minister closing on the final day.

