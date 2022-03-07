I don’t know why Trafigura made payments, Hinds testifies

Businessman Norton Hinds says he does not know why Dutch firm Trafigura Beheer transferred $31 million to the Jamaican entity CCOC Association.

Hinds is giving evidence in the Supreme Court in response to questions submitted by authorities in The Netherlands.

The payments were made in three tranches of just over $10 million each on September 6 and 12, 2006, according to questions posed by deputy director of public prosecutions Andrea Martin Swaby.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is the designated Central Authority in cases that falls under the Mutual Assistance (Criminal Matters) Act.

CCOC stands for Colin Campbell Our Candidate, Hinds confirmed.

According to the businessman, the entity, which was not registered with the Companies Office, was formed by a group of PNP supporters in 1991.

Hinds was among four signatories on the entity's account, he testified.

"Why did Trafigura transfer this payment?" Martin Swaby questioned.

"I would not know about this," the businessman replied.

"I was not monitoring this account because I neither saw the deposits nor make any withdrawals since 1994," he added.

