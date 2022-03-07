Licensed firearm holder held with extra ammo arrested

A licensed firearm holder, who is also a manager at a government entity, was arrested on Sunday after being held with extra rounds of ammunition.

The police say the two 9mm rounds were seized during a mobile patrol in the Duhaney Park area of St Andrew.

Detectives assigned to the St Andrew South police are probing the circumstances which led to man being in possession of more ammunition than he is licensed to carry.

A source close to the investigation told The Gleaner that the Firearm Licensing Authority may form part of the probe.

- Andre Williams

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.