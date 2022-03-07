Man gunned down outside barbershop in Bog Walk

A man was shot and killed outside a barbershop in Bog Walk, St Catherine on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Samoes Gayle, otherwise called 'Rambi', who lived in High Mountain district in Bog Walk.

It is reported that about 7:30 p.m. Gayle was standing outside the barbershop along Church Road when he was approached by a gunman who shot him multiple times.

His attacker fled the scene.

The injured man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.