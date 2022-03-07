Norton Hinds declines to be witness in Trafigura case

Businessman Norton Hinds on Monday refused to answer questions in court about a controversial $31-million payment the People's National Party (PNP) received from Dutch firm Trafigura Beheer 16 years ago.

Authorities in The Netherlands are investigating whether the payment broke any laws there.

Hinds is one of five PNP functionaries who authorities in The Netherlands want to answer questions about the payment under oath.

The others are former Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller; Member of Parliament for Kingston Eastern and Port Royal Phillip Paulwell; former PNP chairman Robert Pickersgill; and former PNP general secretary Colin Campbell.

But reading from his cell phone, Hinds stood outside the witness box in the Supreme Court and indicated that he did not wish to answer any questions.

"I have taken the advice of my attorney and I do not wish to participate as a witness in this matter," the businessman said.

His attorney, Seymour Stewart, asserted that under section 21of the Mutual Assistance (Criminal Matters) Act his client could not be compelled to give evidence or provide documents.

But deputy director of public prosecutions Andrea Martin Swaby countered arguing that the issues have been ventilated at nearly all levels of Jamaica's judicial system, including the Privy Council in the United Kingdom.

The Privy Council is Jamaica's highest appellate court.

"This issue has already been settled," Martin Swaby insisted.

"So, it can't be that a witness comes to court and say he does not wish to participate."

High Court judge Stephanie Jackson-Haisley is to rule shortly whether Hinds should take the witness stand and answer the questions posed by Dutch investigators.

Dutch investigators Gerald Borhols and Ronald Steel are in court watching the proceedings.

