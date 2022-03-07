Police probing suspected suicide at guest house in Ocho Rios

The St Ann police are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a St Catherine man at a guest house in Ocho Rios on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as 46-year-old tiler Sheldon Logan.

His body was discovered hanging from a bathroom window with a piece of cloth tied around the neck shortly before 5:00pm at Seekers Guest House on James Avenue.

It is reported that Logan had checked in on Saturday and was due to leave on Sunday.

When he did not check out, personnel went to his room where they found his body.

The police were notified and the body removed.

"We're doing some additional work but right now we're treating it as a case of suspected suicide," Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell told The Gleaner on Monday.

- Carl Gilchrist

