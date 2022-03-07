Three more COVID-19 deaths, 34 additional cases

Three more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,830.

The deceased are an 86-year-old man, a 73-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man, all from Westmoreland.

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between July and November 2021.

Meanwhile, there were 34 new cases with ages ranging from two to 93 years, pushing the total to 128,213.

Of the new cases, 17 are women and 17 are men.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St James - 7

* St Ann - 6

* St Catherine - 5

* Manchester - 3

* Westmoreland - 3

* St Elizabeth - 2

* St Mary - 2

* Portland - 2

* Trelawny - 1

* Hanover – 1

* Kingston and St Andrew - 1

* St Thomas - 1

* Clarendon - 0

A total of 5,408 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 3.3%.

In the meantime, there were 185 more recoveries, increasing the total to 78,849.

Some 97 persons are in hospital with 21 being moderately ill, five severely ill and four critically ill.

And 4,517 persons are in quarantine at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.