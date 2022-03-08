15 additional COVID-19 cases, one more fatality

Jamaica on Monday recorded 15 additional COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 128,228.

Of the new infections, six are women and nine are men, with ages ranging from one and 79 years.

A total of 1,963 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate has moved to 4.7%

Meanwhile, one more death has been recorded, increasing the total to 2,831.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The deceased is a 93-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew.

In the meantime, there were 97 more recoveries, increasing the total to 78,946.

Some 86 persons are in hospital with 19 being moderately ill, four severely ill and five critically ill.

And 4,517 persons are at home in quarantine.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.