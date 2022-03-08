$2,500 gov't incentive to open low-risk bank accounts

The Government is to provide free money to Jamaicans who utilise low-risk bank accounts.

Opening the Budget Debate in Parliament this afternoon, Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke noted that the Government has passed laws to facilitate these kinds of accounts, which are targeted at vulnerable people.

The move is part of efforts to boost financial inclusion.

Clarke disclosed that the government will deposit $2,500 in each of the first 100,000 accounts to be opened after April 1, 2022.

He encouraged Jamaicans to access the benefit.

