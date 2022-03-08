Immigration Corner | Can my daughter file for me?

Dear Mrs Walker-Hungington,

In early January, my daughter got her permanent residence status in the USA. She was given two years. Her reason for getting only two years is because she has been married for less than two years. She has been a registered nurse since 2018. She went to the US to attend college in 2015 on a student visa.

How soon after becoming a permanent resident can she start filing for me? I have two other children living with me in Jamaica, one is 11 years old and the other will turn 21 this May.

SG

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Dear SG,

Your daughter received what is known as conditional residency, because at the time she was approved for US permanent residency, she was married to her US citizen husband for less than two years. She has the responsibility to file to remove the condition on her green card 90 days before the two-year card expires. If she remains married to her US citizen husband, they should file jointly to have the condition removed. However, if they are separated, your daughter would be required to obtain a divorce and file by herself, requesting a waiver of the joint filing.

If they remain married and living together three years after her residency date, she can file for US citizenship. If she separates from or divorces her husband at the three-year anniversary – she has to wait five years to apply for US citizenship.

As a permanent resident/green card holder, she is not eligible to file for her parent. A green card holder can only file for their spouse and/or unmarried children. When she does file for you, her siblings would not be able to migrate as your children (derivative beneficiary) on the same petition. Your daughter would have to file for them as her siblings. The sibling category has the longest wait time for a green card – over 12 years. In situations such as these, when you become a permanent resident via your daughter’s eventual filing, you would then file for your unmarried children.

Dahlia A. Walker-Huntington, Esq, is a Jamaican-American attorney who practises immigration law in the United States; and family, criminal and international law in Florida. She is a diversity and inclusion consultant, mediator, and former special magistrate and hearing officer in Broward County, Florida. info@walkerhuntington.com