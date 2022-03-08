NPL manager charged with illegal possession of ammunition

A manager at the state-run Nutrition Products Limited has been charged with illegal possession of ammunition.

Robert Nairne, 41, who is a licensed firearm holder, was held on Sunday after being found in possession of more ammunition than he is licensed to carry.

He was allegedly found with two extra rounds of nine millimetre bullets.

The police reported that the seizure was made during a mobile patrol on Hibiscus Avenue in Duhaney Park, St Andrew and Nairne taken into custody.

Nairne was charged today after his attorney Tom Tavares Finson QC appeared in court and made a habeas corpus application for his release.

The matter was stood down and following the resumption, the court was informed of the charge.

The matter was heard before Senior Parish Judge Lori-Ann Cole-Montague in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Investigators informed that the case file is to be submitted at the court registry today.

The Gleaner first reported the incident yesterday and a source close to the investigation told our news team that the Firearm Licensing Authority may form part of the probe.

