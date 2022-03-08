Portmore man charged for killing parents remanded

Simeon Ramsay, the man charged for the stabbing deaths of his parents in Portmore, St Catherine, was remanded when he appeared in court today.

He was ordered to return to the St Catherine Parish Court on April 12.

In court, his attorneys Tom Tavares Finson QC and Marcus Moore asked for a detailed psychiatric evaluation for the purpose of pleading.

It was revealed by the lawyers that the accused had a history and was undergoing treatment when the incident took place.

When the accused was being remanded, it took much coaxing and a gentle touch from Tavares Finson to get him to the holding area.

On the day in question, Simeon reportedly used a knife to kill his father 69-year-old Cecil Ramsay, who is a Minister of Religion and a painting contractor, and his mother 55-year-old Phyllis Ramsay.

At the time of her death, she was the acting vice-principal at St Andrew Preparatory School.

Investigators say Cecil was stabbed in his chest and Phyllis was stabbed twice in her neck with an open blade kitchen knife.

- Rasbert Turner

