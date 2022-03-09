‘Birds are therapeutic and teach patience’

A LARGE turnout marked the St Ann Agri-Tourism Business Symposium at Seville Heritage Park in St Ann last Friday, but it was the display by Eastern Exotic Pets Jamaica (EEPJ) out of Kingston that really caught the eyes of most patrons.

The team from EEPJ, Gavin Hill, Orayne Graham, Duane Foster, and Dwayne Marsh, created a buzz with their exotic birds, snake, rabbits and other animals. EEPJ was not just showing off the creatures, but also teaching the audience about them.

“We are here not just to exhibit the birds, our exotic animals, we want to share the love of animals to the wider Jamaica,” Hill explained. “The love for animals is natural even in us Jamaicans, because I know every Jamaican here has had a pet at some point in their life, so it’s natural.”

“Basically, if you love the birds, you can love anybody, because a bird needs love in order to socialise with the person. They come like a young baby,” said Graham.

“Adjusting to these birds, especially the macaw, it teaches you to be patient; it can just bring you to a mellow vibe. No matter how upset you may be, as soon as you get ‘round a bird and you see that bird comes close to you, it’s like a chill vibe,” he added.

“It’s basically a therapy. It teaches you self-control and how to execute love and be patient on a whole,” Foster explained.

According to him, costs don’t matter when it comes to acquiring animals that serve as therapy for the owner.

“We would take up $500,000 and buy four or five birds, or even one because basically, this macaw is (valued) $300,000. A lot of people would say, ‘Mi rather go buy a car,’ so it’s just the love we have. So, we want to share that love so people can understand that when it comes to the love for animals, the prices don’t matter once you keep and care that animals and know that when you spend your money, you spend it for a good reason -- for you to be comfortable, and for you to be happy. It’s fun, and it’s joyful to know you have a parrot in your house and you can say ‘hello’ and hear him repeat it.”

Their pronouncements come just weeks after Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton revealed that his ministry would be introducing animal therapy at the Bustamante Hospital for Children to help patients cope with mental and physical health issues.

Although the use of animals in therapy stretches back over 200 years, modern usage dates back to 1944, when the American Red Cross used animals to help war veterans in a rehab in New York.

“The intention is to use these birds or animals to provide recovery therapy, and the medical team ... will determine the patient categories and what approach would be used to provide support,” Tufton told The Gleaner, as reported on Friday, February 18. The interaction with animals helps to relax the mind and enhances brain function, the health minister went on to explain.

The EEPJ team has apparently been experiencing this over time, as according to Hill,“It doesn’t matter what mood I’m in, once I get around my aviary that mood is just gone, I’m just mellow with my birds.”

They also pointed out that the business is not limited to selling pets and performing at events, such as weddings, funerals, music videos and so forth, but has continually given back to communities.

“Our sale of our birds is mainly a give back, because we give back to communities, schools, children’s homes and stuff like that; so it’s mainly for giving-back purposes. We spread the love and give back as well,” Graham disclosed.

