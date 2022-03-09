First child-friendly facility to counter human trafficking opens

A $6.7-million partnership between the Jamaican Government and the United States, through its Department of State’s Trafficking in Persons Office, has resulted in the opening of the first child-friendly facility in the island. The space is situated at the Falmouth Police Station in Trelawny and will assist child victims of human trafficking and other serious crimes.

The child-friendly space now occupies two rooms on the upper level of the Falmouth station, one of the newer stations to be built and was opened in 2006. The other room is provided for private interaction with victims.

The staff complement will include a psychiatrist, trained counsellors, and male and female police officers with specialised training in dealing with victims of human trafficking.

GLOBAL THREAT

State Minister in the Ministry of National Security, Zavia Mayne, gave the keynote address at the official launch of the facility at the Falmouth Police Station last Friday.

“Due to the nature of human trafficking and the global threat it presents, a coordinated response at all levels – local, regional and international – is required,” Mayne noted.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Continuing his address, Mayne recognised partners in the investment.

“I want to thank our partners, the Warnath Group, the United States, and the Child Protection Compact, for helping us in this significant milestone of officially launching the first child-friendly space in Jamaica,” he said, noting the Government’s commitment to the meaningful functioning of the centre.

“We will be effectively investigating, prosecuting and convicting human traffickers, while providing comprehensive trauma-informed care for child victims,” he added.

Mayne gave examples of what to look for in victims.

“Children in prostitution or pornography; trauma-bonding, positively identifying with an abuser who might be a potential trafficker, are but a couple of examples,” Mayne observed.

He noted that in 2021, the Jamaica Constabulary Force reported that there were 28 reported cases of suspected child trafficking in Jamaica.

“Of this number, a total of four children were rescued from sexual exploitation trafficking,” Mayne disclosed.

The Warnath Group, a partner in the establishment of the child-friendly space, provided information to further explain human trafficking.

“Children under the age of 18 in prostitution are (human) trafficking victims, regardless of consent. Consent is not a factor for child trafficking victims. Examples of child trafficking includes children in domestic servitude and other forms of forced labour, as well as forced illicit activity by gangs,” they explained in a release.

The amenity is intended to make victims feel relaxed to tell their stories, as on many occasions the perpetrators are known to them.

Superintendent of Police Carlos Russell, officer in charge of the Trelawny police, expressed gratitude.

“I am grateful for this one-stop multidisciplinary space,” he said. “It will be a pillar of resource to protect the children in our society, and I pledge to ensure its success.”