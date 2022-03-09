Four more COVID-19 fatalities, 18 new cases

Four more COVID-19 fatalities have been recorded in Jamaica, pushing the tally to 2,835.

The deceased are a 96-year-old woman, an 83-year-old man and a 78-year-old man, all from St Catherine, and a 64-year-old man from Westmoreland.

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between February and March.

Meanwhile, there were 18 new cases with ages ranging from one day to 82 years, pushing the total to 128,246.

Of the new cases, 12 are women and six are men.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

A total of 2,097 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 3.9%.

In the meantime, there were 50 more recoveries, increasing the total to 78,996.

Some 359 persons are in hospital with 81 being moderately ill and 34 critically ill.

And 4,527 persons are in quarantine at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.