Four shot dead in shootout with police in Central Village

Four men were killed in a targeted police operation in a community known as Zambia in Central Village, St Catherine this morning.

Preliminary reports are that the men were caught by surprise at a house.

They were killed at about 2:30 a.m.

The police say they recovered three firearms in the operation.

Investigators are at a scene.

