Wed | Mar 9, 2022

Four shot dead in shootout with police in Central Village

Published:Wednesday | March 9, 2022 | 9:04 AM
A police cordon at the scene of a fatal shooting in Central Village, St Catherine on March 9, 2022. Four men were shot and killed in a confrontation with cops. – Kenyon Hemans photo.

Four men were killed in a targeted police operation in a community known as Zambia in Central Village, St Catherine this morning.

Preliminary reports are that the men were caught by surprise at a house. 

They were killed at about 2:30 a.m.

The police say they recovered three firearms in the operation.

Investigators are at a scene.

