Four shot dead in shootout with police in Central Village
Published:Wednesday | March 9, 2022 | 9:04 AM
Four men were killed in a targeted police operation in a community known as Zambia in Central Village, St Catherine this morning.
Preliminary reports are that the men were caught by surprise at a house.
They were killed at about 2:30 a.m.
The police say they recovered three firearms in the operation.
Investigators are at a scene.
