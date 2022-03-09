Gas prices hiked by $4.50

Motorists will pay more for gas when they go to the pumps on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 is to move up by $4.50 to sell for $186.93 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will also go up by $4.50 sell for $191.92.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $4.50 per litre to sell for $190.97.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $4.50 to sell for $165.57.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $4.50 to sell for $84.82, while butane will also move up by $4.50 to sell for $94.01 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

