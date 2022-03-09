I gave Trafigura account details for transfers – Campbell

Former People's National Party (PNP) general secretary Colin Campbell has admitted that he was the person who gave Trafigura Beheer an account number for the entity through which a controversial $31-million payment was funnelled to the political organisation.

Campbell said he did so "as the general secretary of the People's National Party in charge of the People's National Party administration".

He was giving evidence in the Supreme Court on Wednesday in the Trafigura hearings.

The Dutch firm transferred $31 million to the political fundraising entity CCOC Association in three tranches of just over $10 million each on September 6 and 12, 2006.

Authorities in the Netherlands are investigating whether this payment broke any laws there.

But Campbell, in his second day of giving evidence, insisted that CCOC Association, in 15 years of operation, had no relations with Trafigura Beheer.

"CCOC Association has an account that was used to transfer a donation to the People's National Party," he said.

