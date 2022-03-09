Jamaica’s KOICA Alumni – Working to prevent COVID-19 spread

Ten institutions located in Kingston, St Catherine, Clarendon, and Manchester were recent beneficiaries of the KOICA Alumni, Jamaica chapter COVID-19 prevention project.

The project is one of many charitable initiatives supported by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), an organisation mandated by the South Korean government to coordinate its grant-aid programmes in developing countries and enhance bilateral partnerships. In Jamaica, these social outreach activities are implemented by the Korean Embassy and KOICA Alumni members – past Jamaican recipients of Korean scholarships.

The schools and non-profit organisations that benefited were: Bethabara Primary, Brixton Hill Primary, Cockburn Gardens Primary, Marlie Mount Primary, New Green Primary, Pembroke Hall Primary, Manchester Infirmary, Ebenezer Rehabilitation Centre, the Good Samaritan Inn, and the Open Arms Drop-in Centre.

PREVENTION KITS

The project, which was valued at a total of US$8,000, provided the aforementioned schools with bulk alcohol and hand sanitisers, automatic sanitiser dispensers equipped with rechargeable batteries, and personal COVID-19 prevention kits consisting of face masks and alcohol sprays. Additionally, food and toiletries were also donated to the infirmaries and rehabilitation centres.

According to Andre Lindsey, president of the Jamaica KOICA alumni, “given the impact of COVID-19 on our education sector and the most vulnerable in our society, the alumni’s efforts will continue to be focused on COVID-19 relief”.

October 13 will mark the 60th anniversary of Jamaica-Korean diplomatic relations, and to culminate this milestone, the Korean Embassy and the Jamaica chapter of KOICA Alumni will be undertaking a range of activities geared towards promoting Korean and Jamaican cultures.