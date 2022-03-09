MoBay chamber launches telethon to support Cornwall Regional Hospital

The Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry today launched its 2022 telethon to raise $50 million for the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James.

The funds are to be used to purchase much-needed equipment to support western Jamaica's Type A hospital.

The launch, which was held at the S Hotel in Montego Bay under the theme 'Cornwall Regional - a fi wi hospital,' comes ahead of the telethon's planned opening at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall on April 3.

So far, the chamber has received pledges valued at $3 million toward the telethon, which is being sponsored by the Whitter Village Shopping Centre and the KORE Contact Centre.

Chamber president Janet Silvera stressed the importance of persons coming together to support the hospital, which has been undergoing rehabilitation since the onset of noxious fumes in its ventilation system in 2017.

"I believe it is critical for every one of us when we leave this earth, that we must leave the type of legacy that would leave an impact. The CRH needs the equipment we are trying to get...a fi wi hospital, it is nobody else's hospital," said Silvera.

In response, the hospital's chief executive officer Charmaine Williams-Beckford expressed gratitude to the chamber for its continued support.

Meanwhile, Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Homer Davis, who committed $100,000 toward the telethon, gave his support to the chamber.

- Christopher Thomas

