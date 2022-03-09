Security minister, Senator clash over gun permits for 12-year-olds

Christopher Serju/Senior Gleaner Writer

There was an intense exchange at Wednesday's sitting of a Joint Select Committee of Parliament as Government Senator Sherene Golding Campbell supported a proposal for the Firearms Licensing Authority (FLA) to issue gun permits to minors for specific activities.

The committee, which is reviewing the Firearms Prohibition Restriction and Regulation Act 2022, was examining a submission from the Jamaica Rifle Association.

The association has proposed to lower from 16 to 12 years, the age limit for someone being granted permission to legally use a firearm.

On the actual authorisation, dependent on the activity/discipline or firearm, the association wants the lower limit to be established in policy, as follows:

• Air guns – age 12

• Shotguns (20 gauge) – age 12

• Shotguns (12 gauge) – age 14

• .22LR rifle – age 14

• Pistols and rifles – age 14

The association argued that at the international level like the Olympics, competitors in shooting sports are very advanced at the age of 16 while Jamaican competitors are still at the beginner stage.

Additionally, it argued, that the current authorisation limits use to only shotguns and air rifles.

“Minors of age 12 do participate internationally, using the .22LR calibre rifles, air pistols and handguns. A minor being a member of the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force could be exposed to using .22LR rifles below the age of sixteen,” it argues.

At this point, Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang, who chairs the committee, suggested that the matter be thoroughly reviewed but insisted he would not entertain the idea of a minor being allowed to use the .22 LR rifle.

Golding Campbell, who is an attorney-at-law, agreed, declaring that her sons were involved in recreation and the Cadet.

She also maintained that gun licences are now issued to minors.

“Can someone help me to understand what is the current policy position under the law because the Firearms Licensing Authority is issuing licences to 12-year-olds,” she said.

But Chang insisted that firearm licences are not issued to anyone under the age of 21.

“If it is so, something went wrong somewhere in the system,” he said.

