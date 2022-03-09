Simpson Miller excluded from Trafigura hearing

High Court Judge Stephanie Jackson Haisley has granted an application to exclude former Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller from giving evidence in the Trafigura hearing.

The decision was handed down today.

The application was filed last week.

At the start of the hearing on Monday, lawyers for Simpson Miller indicated that the application was urgent and regards a medical issue.

K D Knight, the attorney representing Simpson Miller, disclosed that the application was supported by an affidavit from Dr Denise Eldemire Shearer as well as a medical certificate.

Eldemire Shearer is a Professor of Public Health and Ageing at the University of the West Indies, Mona.

Simpson Miller was among five People's National Party (PNP) functionaries down to answer questions from authorities in the Netherlands about a $31 million donation the party received from the Dutch firm Trafigura Beheer.

The financial contribution was made while Jamaica, under the leadership of the Simpson Miller Administration, had an oil-lifting agreement with Trafigura.

Dutch firms are prohibited from making donations to foreign governments.

Simpson Miller, former chairman Robert Pickersgill, Phillip Paulwell, former general secretary Colin Campbell and businessman Norton Hinds are the persons to testify.

Hinds and Paulwell have already taken the stand.

