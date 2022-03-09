Trelawny brothers charged for killing uncle granted $400,000 bail

The two Trelawny brothers charged for the murder of their uncle in an altercation over a chicken farm have each been granted $400,000 bail.

Shamario Green and Mikhail Hyam were ordered to report to the police once weekly and a stop order was also imposed.

In applying for bail today, their attorney Able-Don Foote argued that his clients acted in self-defence.

He argued that the deceased was armed with a machete which he raised to inflict injury to the men but his attempt was thwarted by the preemptive strike by one of the accused.

He further argued that the accused men were in fear of their lives and acted lawfully.

The judge upheld the application and granted bail.

The matter is to be mentioned on May 2.

Clive Clarke, otherwise called 'Kette', a labourer of Troy, Trelawny was killed shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 20.

It is being alleged that he had travelled to his sister's house, where he and his two nephews got involved in a dispute over stolen chickens from the woman's coop.

It reportedly escalated into a physical confrontation when Clarke allegedly attacked his nephews with a machete and was hit on his head with a plank.

Clarke fell to the ground unconscious and was rushed to the Percy Junor Hospital in Manchester, where later died while being treated.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, both brothers were taken into custody in connection with their uncle's death.

