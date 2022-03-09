Twin boys, 11-year-old sister shot dead in MoBay

Hopeton Bucknor/Gleaner Writer

Police investigators are now piecing together clues into the murder of Montego Bay twin brothers Jevaughn and Jevaughnie Stewart and their 11-year-old sister Petagaye Cooke.

The siblings were shot at their home in Irwin Heights, St James on Wednesday evening.

The Freeport police say about 8 p.m., armed men forced their way into their premises and opened fire killing the siblings on the spot.

Investigations say the three family members may have been murdered because of a dispute involving the twin brothers and men from the community.

"Based on our investigation, the brothers were recently attacked at gunpoint by a group of men from the area, and a report was made to the police," a senior cop told The Gleaner.

He said two men implicated in that recent attack have been arrested.

This latest incident took place just hours after Wednesday morning's shooting death of 26-year-old Andre Fullerton of Kirk Patrick Road in the neighbouring community of Orange.

