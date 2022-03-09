Update | 16-year-old boy among four killed in Central Village police shootout

A 16-year-old boy was among four people shot dead in a confrontation with the police in the Central Village, St Catherine community of Windsor Heights this morning.

He has been identified as Deandre Channer, otherwise called 'Little D', a high school student of a McGregor Gully, Mountain View Avenue, Kingston 3.

The teen is said to be a top-tier member of the deadly Top Burgher Gully Gang and was a suspect in the February 16, 2022 murder of Ricardo Taylor committed in Kingston East.

The other deceased men are:

Romario 'Mari' Brewster, 24, of Burgher Avenue, Rollington Town, Kingston 3.



Patrick Brown, 24, also known as 'Welsh' of Zambia District, Central Village.



Nigel 'Chuku' Adams, 22 from Sarah Street, Kingston 4.

The four men were fatally shot during an early morning operation in what the police say was a targeted operation.

The police say three firearms were also seized: one Smith Wesson 9mm pistol loaded with four 9mm rounds, one Girsan Parabellum 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing eight 9mm rounds and one .45 pistol with a magazine containing one .45 round.

The incident is being probed by the Inspectorate and Professional Oversight Bureau and the Independent Commission of Investigations.

