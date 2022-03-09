Update | 16-year-old boy among four killed in Central Village police shootout
A 16-year-old boy was among four people shot dead in a confrontation with the police in the Central Village, St Catherine community of Windsor Heights this morning.
He has been identified as Deandre Channer, otherwise called 'Little D', a high school student of a McGregor Gully, Mountain View Avenue, Kingston 3.
The teen is said to be a top-tier member of the deadly Top Burgher Gully Gang and was a suspect in the February 16, 2022 murder of Ricardo Taylor committed in Kingston East.
The other deceased men are:
-
Romario 'Mari' Brewster, 24, of Burgher Avenue, Rollington Town, Kingston 3.
-
Patrick Brown, 24, also known as 'Welsh' of Zambia District, Central Village.
- Nigel 'Chuku' Adams, 22 from Sarah Street, Kingston 4.
The four men were fatally shot during an early morning operation in what the police say was a targeted operation.
The police say three firearms were also seized: one Smith Wesson 9mm pistol loaded with four 9mm rounds, one Girsan Parabellum 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing eight 9mm rounds and one .45 pistol with a magazine containing one .45 round.
The incident is being probed by the Inspectorate and Professional Oversight Bureau and the Independent Commission of Investigations.
