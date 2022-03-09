Upgraded education required for peace, economic growth – Knox College principal

WESTERN BUREAU

ALEXANDER BOURNE, principal of Knox College, says Jamaica’s desperate search for peace and full economic growth will not be achieved unless the education system is upgraded to facilitate and afford all Jamaicans access to a high standard of proper education.

He said the quality of education that children receive will significantly shape their personal destiny, as well as society’s capacity for peace, justice, freedom, creativity, innovation, economic growth and development.

“Jamaica is desperately searching for peace, justice, freedom and certainly economic growth and development, but I put it to you that these answers will not be found until the product of education is the best that it can be,” Bourne said.

He made that statement while speaking at a Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) pre-service teachers’ forum, held virtually and attended by representatives of Sam Sharpe Teachers’ College, The Mico University College, Moneague Teachers’ College, G.C. Foster College of Physical Education and Sport, St Joseph Teachers’ College, Bethlehem Moravian Teachers’ College, Shortwood Teachers’ College and the College of Agriculture, Science and Education.

According to Bourne, the prospects for growth and development will remain limited unless all the measures that the JTA and others have called for are implemented.

“Then and only then will we start to see the changes in society that all of us desire. Then and only then will we start to see that justice, freedom, innovation, growth and development take place, as we desire,” he noted.

The Knox College principal cautioned the pre-service teachers, who will be entering the classrooms when the new academic term commences in September, by reminding of their role in helping the country to achieve graduates who are well-rounded.

“Young colleagues, you have a powerful hand to play in this regard, and I hope that it is your best that you’re going to bring to the profession,” said Bourne.

“I hope that you understand just how impactful you are going to be. Because it is important that at whatever level of the educational ladder you are, that you equip your students with the levels of knowledge, the skills, the attitudes and the levels of awareness that will allow them to become successful and productive citizens who contribute positively to society.”