WWII bomb discovered in Manchester, residents' swift action commended

A World War II bomb was on Tuesday found by a group of men in Newleigh Close in Mandeville, Manchester during the excavation of a fish pond.

Commanding officer of the Manchester Police, Superintendent Lloyd Darby, said the bomb was discovered about 1:00 pm and the police later alerted.

He said members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) were subsequently called in by the police, who retrieved the bomb with the intention to have it detonated in Vernamfield in Clarendon.

Darby told The Gleaner that it is yet to be determined how the bomb, which was seemingly there for decades and buried very deep, got to the location.

However, he said the men who found the bomb ought to be commended for their awareness and interest in public safety.

"These things seem to have a long-term life and so it was handled very carefully. Not because it is old it means it can't go off. It may not go off with the same power as when it was new, but it could still do damage," he said.

Darby added that based on information from JDF experts, even in its current state the boom posed a risk.

"We are grateful that nothing happened."

- Tamara Bailey

