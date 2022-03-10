Cocaine valued at $133M seized in St James, businessman arrested

A Westmoreland businessman was arrested in St James on Monday after he was allegedly found with cocaine value at US$850,000 or approximately J$133 million.

His identity is being withheld.

The businessman is to be interviewed by investigators in the presence of his attorneys, police sources revealed.

He was reportedly travelling along the Long Hill main about 3:00 pm when the Toyota Hiace bus he was driving was intercepted by a joint police team.

The cocaine was allegedly found during a search of the vehicle.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The vehicle has been seized.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.