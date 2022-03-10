Thu | Mar 10, 2022

Corporate Hands | Barita Foundation presents $2 million to ECC

Published:Thursday | March 10, 2022 | 12:08 AM
From left: Karlene Deslandes, executive director of the Early Childhood Commission, happily receives a donation of $2,000,000 from the Barita Foundation’s Executive Director Tanketa Chance-Wilson.
Contributed
From left: Karlene Deslandes, executive director of the Early Childhood Commission, happily receives a donation of $2,000,000 from the Barita Foundation’s Executive Director Tanketa Chance-Wilson.