Daunjay Mendez, business development representative – NCB Linstead branch, presents a laptop to Malik Traille, head boy, Tydixon Primary & Infant School. They are joined by (back row) Carline Bolt-Morgan, principal – Tydixon Primary & Infant School, Rihanna Sterling, head girl, and Lloy Foster, guidance counsellor – Tydixon Primary & Infant School. The Tydixon Primary & Infant School is a remote multi-grade institution location in the community of Tydixon, St Catherine.